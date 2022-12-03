What's Hot

World News
Germany

Woman Allegedly Shut Down Hospital Roommate's Ventilator Twice Because Of The Noise

The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim.
AP

BERLIN (AP) — A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice - because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday.

The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.

Police and prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman’s ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, still requires intensive care, authorities said.

The suspect was brought before a judge on Wednesday and taken to jail.

