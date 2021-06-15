A motor glider pilot in Oklahoma came *thisclose* to a landspout tornado.

Video going viral shows David Evans circling the funnel cloud that emerged southwest of Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Watch the video here:

“It was really pretty,” Evans told The Washington Post on Monday.

Landspout tornadoes “tend to be much weaker and shorter-lived than their supercell counterparts, with wind speeds rarely exceeding 100 mph,” according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s funnel was “not that threatening,” said Evans.

The weather events also have “a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft - the spinning motion originates near the ground,” per the National Severe Storms Laboratory.