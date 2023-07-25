Got Bugs? This Outdoor Electric Mosquito Zapper Is On Sale Right Now

“This bug zapper definitely works!! We have [it] a few feet away from our backyard door and as soon as we turn it on all the bugs are being zapped away! We have a large grass area in our backyard and a bunch of trees so we get all types of bugs and this gets them all. I’m in Arizona so we night swim all summer so the bug zapper helps big time! For us it just keeps zapping the bugs, there’s not a minute where there’s no noise coming from the bug zapper when it is on. We have tried many other bug zappers and this takes first place. The blue light is more like an LED white-blue so it’s brighter and attracts more and all bugs. The cleaning is easy and you don’t have to do it that often, just depending how much it is being used. From a person that gets bit by mosquitoes anywhere I go, I definitely recommend this bug zapper. It keeps our patio area clear.” — Noris

“I was constantly being kamikazed by house flies whenever I would finally find a minute to sit and relax. I tried spray but I hated that it was getting on everything. I tried fly paper and it would claim a few victims but it lacked anything a flying insect would consider alluring. And finally I tried a fly swatter and.... that proved to be rather dangerous if you aren’t paying close attention to what the fly is actually perched on when you instinctively deliver a back hand swing that would raise Roger Federer’s eyebrow directly into your prized crystal chess board. I knew it was time to call on the big guns. I ordered this zapper that was only half the price as one I found at my local Wal-mart and as soon as it was installed I would hear continuous ‘bzzzrrrppp’ sounds almost like popcorn. About 24 hours later my popcorn was done... by which I mean the zaps got more and more spaced out until they stopped. Very effective, affordable, and simple as can be.” — Jordan Trahan

“This bug zapper is no joke! I live in Oklahoma which is bug central with the humidity. I set this up in my garden on an in ground plant hook. I turned it on once it got dark, and man did this little zapper start going to work! Within minutes my daughter’s window was swarmed with June bugs and other flying insects (was the moment I realized to keep it away from the house) this thing sounded like non stop firecrackers going off. The next night my husband set up even closer to the porch (eye roll) and I could hear it through the living room window popping non stop. I love the fact that the bars are wide enough for most nuisance bugs to fly in and meet their maker, but they are not wide enough for the lovely butterflies to get hurt. I think I might order two more so I have one for my covered front porch and two for the backyard!!! Well worth the money!” — Karissa