Hey Upper East Siders, A 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Is Actually Happening

Make some room on the steps of the Met, because a “Gossip Girl” reboot is moving in.

A reboot of the generation-defining series based on the books of the same name has received a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max, according to Deadline.

Original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are on board to executive produce, with writer and producer Joshua Safran taking over as showrunner for the new iteration.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about — Josh, Stephanie and I — for a little bit, just in terms of, ‘Is this something we want to explore?’ We’re all so in love with the original and had such an incredible time working on it, and it’s such a big part of our lives,” Safran told The Hollywood Reporter about the reboot. “Then the stars aligned and we had availability to jump, and Warners, obviously, it’s something they’re very passionate about. It seemed like the best time and also the best way to do it.”

This time around, the omnipresent narrator’s teenage treachery will lean even more heavily into social media, according to the show’s official logline, as a new generation of elite teens takes up the mantle of Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen.

“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” the logline reads. “The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

It’s unclear whether original series stars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick will return in any capacity, but given the turns their careers have taken since then, it seems unlikely.

Meester, who portrayed queen bee Blair Waldorf in the original series, recently spoke out about the set not being the “healthiest environment,” as the series turned the cast into overnight sensations.

HBO Max isn’t set to launch until the spring of 2020, so that’s more than enough time to binge and pay your respects to the original series.

And here’s a reminder to the reboot, in case it forgets where it came from: