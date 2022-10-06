'The White Lotus' Season 2 Trailer Promises Another Killer Vacation With Jennifer Coolidge

Haley Lu Richardson (left), Jennifer Coolidge (right) in the second season of HBO's "The White Lotus." Fabio Lovino/HBO

Fresh off a near-clean sweep at the Emmys, “ The White Lotus” is returning for another season of out-of-touch white people being the absolute messiest on vacation.

In the first official trailer for the hotly anticipated follow-up to creator Mike White’s HBO anthology series, a new group of wealthy tourists descend on an exclusive resort. But this time, it’s located in Sicily, Italy, after the Hawaii-set first season.

Of course, there’s more than one familiar face among the bunch with Jennifer Coolidge, who picked up her first Emmy award for her performance, reprising her role as Tanya. She’s joined on the getaway by fellow former guest and now husband Greg (Jon Gries), whom she suspects is carrying on an affair.

“Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time,” Coolidge says at the start of the trailer released on Thursday. “Always.”

But as anyone who tuned into the first season might recall, memorable also means murderous, with the clip featuring glimpses of a gun, ambulance and a body bag. All indicators that another whodunnit very well may be afoot.

As for the suspects, choose from the new star-studded cast, which includes Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and more.

At the center of the story appears to be Plaza, whose “newly wealthy” character Harper Spiller is suffering through a couples trip with her husband and his “wildly successful” college roommate Cameron (James) and wife Daphne (Fahy), per the press release.

And just like the original installment, privilege, sex, drugs and deception run rampant against the backdrop of a stunning locale as tensions boil under the heat of the Italian sun.