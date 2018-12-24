Heidi Klum Announces Engagement To Tom Kaulitz: 'I Said Yes!'

The happy couple! Getty

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

The 45-year-old supermodel and “America’s Got Talent” judge announced her engagement to the 29-year-old on Monday, Christmas Eve, with a sweet post on social media.

“I said yes,” Klum captioned the picture, which showed off a gorgeous ring on her ring finger and the happy couple smiling.

Kaulitz is a guitarist for the German rock band Tokio Hotel. The two were first linked together in March of this year and engagement rumors began bubbling up in September when Klum wore a large diamond ring on her finger.

Klum simultaneously shut down rumors and gushed about her boyfriend in an interview with People that month.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she told the outlet. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

The two pictured together at the Emmys. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Klum was previously married to singer Seal before the ​two officially divorced in 2014 after filing in 2012. Prior to that, she was married to celebrity hair stylist Ric Pipino.