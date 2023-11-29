26 Highly Effective Hair Products With Incredible Before And After Photos

A travel-friendly mattifying powder shampoo you won't want to go anywhere without once you see how effective it is at mattifying oily roots





Promising review: "I bought this in desperation after having elbow surgery, which left me unable to wash my own hair. I have tried countless dry shampoo sprays and have been disappointed every time. But this? Absolutely 100% game changer. It kept my hair feeling clean and oil free for several days at a time. It's easy to use, absorbs in quickly, no white residue on my dark hair, and you don't need much. I will never buy another brand again. This is my holy grail of dry shampoo." — Just dab it on your roots to release an ultra-fine powder that absorbs oil and revives volume so you can stay fresh from morning to night. BTW, this is cruelty-free! Get a look at how it's used on TikTok