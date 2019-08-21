Hillary Clinton's Response To A Lizzo Tweet Is Truly Something

We’re not going to text you, we’ll tell it straight to your face: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted “Truth Hurts” lyrics at Lizzo and, no, we’re not kidding.

On Tuesday, the singer tweeted a short clip of various 2016 presidential hopefuls, including Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), about to observe the national anthem at a Democratic presidential debate. However, the video features Lizzo’s song “Truth Hurts” as the anthem.

“Why men great ’til they gotta be great? Woo,” Lizzo sings as Clinton, Sanders and others hold their hands over their hearts.

The next day, Clinton responded to the tweet with the opening of the song’s first verse: “I just took a DNA test, turns out...”

The full lyric is “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch.” Sadly, Clinton did not tweet that part.

"I just took a DNA test, turns out..." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 21, 2019

It’s not clear why Clinton (or her team) chose to respond to this tweet in this way, but relating with singers and rappers seems to be all the rage these days.

Rapper Cardi B has long been an admirer of Sanders, and last week the senator’s team released a video of her interviewing him about police reform, minimum wage and health care. And earlier this month, the team of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tweeted a line from “Truth Hurts” in response to a now-unavailable tweet.

🎵Fresh photos with the bomb lighting🎵

💁💁💁 https://t.co/jUanA8uiAq — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) August 12, 2019

So, if this country is looking for something to unite both parties, it seems our biggest hope may lie in Lizzo.