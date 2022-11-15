Do You Use The HuffPost App? Join Our Research Study.

The UX Research team at HuffPost is looking to recruit participants for a diary study to understand how you use the HuffPost app and navigate between articles and categories. If you are selected to participate, we will provide an $80 Amazon Gift Card to thank you for your time.
Throughout the study, you will be asked to commit a total of 45-50 (forty five to fifty) minutes across 5 (five) days:
- Day 1: Meet for 10-15 (ten to fifteen) minutes for an introduction of the study
- Day 2, 3, and 4: Spare 5 (five) minutes for 3 (three) days to answer our daily questions
- Day 5: Meet for 20 (twenty) minutes for follow-up questions
This diary study will happen between Saturday, Nov. 19 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. You will be provided with the $80 gift card at the end of the study. Please note that if you cannot make it to any of the mentioned days due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we can adjust the dates according to your schedule.