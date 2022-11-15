Do You Use The HuffPost App? Join Our Research Study.

The UX Research team at HuffPost is looking to recruit participants for a diary study to understand how you use the HuffPost app and navigate between articles and categories. If you are selected to participate, we will provide an $80 Amazon Gift Card to thank you for your time.

Throughout the study, you will be asked to commit a total of 45-50 (forty five to fifty) minutes across 5 (five) days:

Day 1: Meet for 10-15 (ten to fifteen) minutes for an introduction of the study

Day 2, 3, and 4: Spare 5 (five) minutes for 3 (three) days to answer our daily questions

Day 5: Meet for 20 (twenty) minutes for follow-up questions

