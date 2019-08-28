D.C. Official Files For Divorce, Alleges Her Husband Had Affair With Ilhan Omar

A medical official in Washington, D.C., says she split up with her husband, a political consultant, after he told her “he was romantically involved with and in love with” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), according to divorce papers filed Tuesday.

Beth Mynett, the medical director and health services administrator for D.C.’s Department of Corrections, said she and Tim Mynett, a partner at progressive political consulting firm E Street Group, separated in April, after he made a “devastating and shocking declaration of love” for Omar.

A spokesperson for Omar declined HuffPost’s request for comment. In a statement, E Street Group said that it “does not comment on the personal life of either our staff or clients.”

When asked about the alleged affair and if she was “separated” from her own husband and “dating somebody,” Omar said: “No, I am not. ... I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.”

In her divorce filing, Beth Mynett claimed that Tim Mynett met Omar while working as a consultant on her 2018 congressional campaign. According to Federal Election Committee filings, Omar’s campaign paid Mynett and E Street Group about $230,000 for consulting and other expenses between August 2018 and this past June.

Beth Mynett alleged that Tim Mynett’s “more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments.”

She also claimed that Tim Mynett put their 13-year-old son “in harm’s way by taking him out in public with Rep. Omar, who at that time had garnered a plethora of media attention along with death threats.”