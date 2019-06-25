Illinois Legalizes Recreational Marijuana Sales

“Illinois has put in place a set of equity provisions that should serve as a national model for other state legislatures grappling with how to redress the harm caused to communities targeted in the drug war,” Steve Hawkins, executive director for the Marijuana Policy Project, said in a statement.

The legislation also includes a social equity program geared toward helping small, minority-owned businesses to enter the weed market through a system of grants and loans.

Illinois is the 11th state to legalize cannabis for adult use and the first to approve commercial sales of the plant through the legislature. Vermont passed a cannabis possession law in 2018, but commercial sale is still prohibited.