Irish TV's ‘Mysterious Hole On A Beach’ Report Takes A Hilarious Turn

Ireland’s Virgin Media News went viral this week with its TV segment on what it described as a “mysterious hole” that was discovered on a Dublin beach.
A report that aired on Wednesday suggested the small crater in the sand could have been the result of a “once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event.” A local astrophysics enthusiast claimed a rock found inside the hole could have come from space.
Watch the video here:
After the report aired, though, footage emerged on social media of two men digging the hole the previous day.
A community note added to the channel’s post on X, formerly Twitter, read: “It is in fact not a cosmic event instead it was dug out the day before by 2 lads with a beach spade.”
The channel clarified its story on Friday.
Watch the video here:
Predictably, the moment went viral: