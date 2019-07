Jackie Kennedy Onassis' Iconic Style, From Her Teen Days To Her Final Years

When we think of American style icons, there is perhaps no greater example than Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

While she made her mark on the world in many ways, her influence on fashion is undeniable and persists to this day ― from skirt suits and pillbox hats to shift dresses and oversized sunglasses.

In honor of her birthday on July 28, we’ve rounded up more than 100 photos that capture the former first lady’s style evolution from New York socialite to political wife to international jet-setter to book editor.