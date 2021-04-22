Jake Paul Rages Over Pete Davidson's Dissing Of Him In Fight Broadcast

YouTube star Jake Paul couldn’t take the verbal beating he got from comedian Pete Davidson in the broadcast of his boxing match against Ben Askren. (Watch the video below.)

The “Saturday Night Live” star served as a commentator on the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view over the weekend, and mocked Paul, calling him “a piece of shit” and saying how low the sport of boxing had sunk.

Paul, who won the bout with a technical knockout in the first round, fought back at Davidson on the “Impaulsive” podcast this week. He declared that Davidson won’t be invited back.

“Fuck that guy,” Paul said. “He won’t ever be a part of those ever again. He fucked this shit up, bro.”

Paul said he resented the drama he believes was generated by Davidson because “it brings him more clout.”

“The shit he said is like shit you can’t take back,” Paul griped.

CALL OUT: Pete Davidson called out by Jake Paul and his family. Jake's dad says "Can I fight that piece of sh*t?" Jake says it was his idea to have Pete host the event. Logan adds that Pete wants to host Jake's other boxing matches. Jake responds "F*ck that guy." pic.twitter.com/Nq6jy3rqsq — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 21, 2021

To review, Davidson, a comedian, mused that Paul should be in jail after a run-in with the law. He dissed the skills of both combatants. “They both suck, but at least somebody’s gonna get hurt. Now back to you guys in the booth!”

He also compared Paul to Charlie Sheen and asked him a question that was muted, which many believed was about sexual assault allegations against the social media personality.

“You can’t joke about that,” Paul said.

Here are some of Davidson’s greatest hits of the night:

Pete Davidson reporting from the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren stream has me WEAK 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/fXtxw1zO19 — KlaytnPX (@KingKlaytn) April 18, 2021

Pete Davidson & Ben Askren Bonding Over How Much Jake Paul’s A Terrible Person! 😭🍿#PaulAskren

pic.twitter.com/vyksSvKC8A — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) April 18, 2021

#PeteDavidson asked #JakePaul about the sexual assault allegation in his locker room immediately before he took the ring in his fight against #BenAskren. 😱 pic.twitter.com/9tkmIjhglh — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 18, 2021