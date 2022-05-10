Jamie Lee Curtis Ignites Multiverse Debate With Dig At ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Jamie Lee Curtis kicked off the movie battle royal of a lifetime.

Curtis co-stars in the surreal and mind-bending film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” alongside Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, which hit theaters in March.

The “Halloween” actor sounded off on Instagram about why she thinks the blockbuster “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ” that debuted this weekend pales in comparison.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” follows an immigrant mother (Yeoh) who must channel her newfound powers to fight bewildering dangers in the infinite world of the multiverse.

Both films focus on interdimensional travel, but in a series of social media posts, Curtis let fans know why she thinks the film she’s part of takes the cake.

On Friday, she posted a photo of a New York Times review of the “Doctor Strange” sequel that compared it unfavorably to “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which had “more wit and imagination,” according to critic A.O. Scott.

Nodding to another recent studio sequel, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Curtis wrote: “@everythingeverywheremovie is MARVELOUS! It has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES...... AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie.”

Curtis then added more fuel to the fire, adding, “COMPETITIVE? F*** YES. I wasn’t head cheerleader in high school for nothing. And P.S. our movie has a dynamite dildo fight scene as well as a very erotic hotdog hand mating dance and rocks.”

She added a cherry on top with the hashtag: “#guessiwillneverbecastinamarvelmovie.”

Curtis didn’t stop there. The actor also posted a side-by-side image of movie posters for the two films, calling the poster for “Doctor Strange 2” a “copycat.”

“Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS,” Curtis quipped in her post.

She went on to proclaim the film “out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there.”

“Is this one of those Internet feuds? All I’ll say is we would SLAY in a family feud contest with the Doctor Strange strangers,” she joked.