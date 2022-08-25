Jared Kushner Stays In Shape In Preparation To 'Live Forever'

Jared Kushner in 2017. Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Jared Kushner was born in 1981, which is on the cusp of Generation X and millennials — so it’s unclear with which he identifies. But maybe we should say he’s part of Generation Vampire because he recently shared that he thinks he is part of the “first generation to live forever.”

Kushner made the bizarre claim while promoting his new book “Breaking History” during a live stream with the YouTube channel Livesigning. The former White House adviser was asked by a man in California about his daily routine and how he balances his very busy life.

Advertisement

In response to the question, Kushner gave a long-winded explanation that included making breakfast for his kids every day, “keeping a list of priorities,” delegating his responsibilities to people that are smarter than him and making time to “escape from our children” with Ivanka.

But things took a weird turn when he began speaking about exercise.

“The last year, the one thing that I tried to put a priority on since I left the White House, was getting some exercise in,” Kushner said. “I think there’s a good probability that my generation is — hopefully with the advances in science — either will be the first generation to live forever or the last generation that’s going to die. And, so we need to keep ourselves in pretty good shape.”

A source close to Kushner told The Daily Beast that the comment was a “joke” despite his tone sounding pretty sincere.

Advertisement

“It’s like a tongue-in-cheek joke to make the larger point that he wants to work out and be in good shape because people are living longer lives,” the source told the outlet.

Well, when Kushner’s comments made their way onto Twitter (with a slightly misleading caption, which claimed Kushner “said he thinks he is going to live forever”) social media users had tongue-in-cheek jokes of their own. See the reactions below.

Is Kushner telling us he is a robot without telling us that he is a robot? — Julie 🇺🇦 🌻 (@julieduzyoga) August 25, 2022

First step: become a real boy. — NeedBirds (@NeedBirds) August 25, 2022

Well he’s already avoided taxes — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) August 25, 2022

Advertisement

He could be right. Like Billy Joel once sang, "Only the Good Die Young." — Mark Kawada (@Mark_Kawada) August 25, 2022

Not forever. He means life. Like life in prison — Miss G 🌻 (@GCasale) August 25, 2022

Only way to avoid hell. — Grégory PARISOT (@Arturo__Bandini) August 25, 2022