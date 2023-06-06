ShoppingGift Guidesfather's dayspeakers

The Under-$100 Father's Day Gift That My Music-Obsessed Dad Loves

The JBL Bluetooth Charge 4 speaker is portable, waterproof and really packs a punch when it comes to quality of sound.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

This <a href="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Portable-Waterproof-Wireless-Bluetooth/dp/B07GWRCZQP?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647a36dae4b0b4444c7ec055%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="waterproof speaker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647a36dae4b0b4444c7ec055" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Portable-Waterproof-Wireless-Bluetooth/dp/B07GWRCZQP?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647a36dae4b0b4444c7ec055%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">waterproof speaker</a> comes in 11 different color options.
Amazon
This waterproof speaker comes in 11 different color options.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When I was growing up, it wasn’t uncommon for my father to fill the house with music at top volume. As a former DJ for a local radio station and an ardent music lover, he has always been a fan of music-related gifts on birthdays and Father’s Day.

A couple of years ago, when his bulky old sound system had gone into retirement, I thought to get him a Bluetooth speaker for Father’s Day that would offer a more compact and updated way for him to enjoy music. The JBL Charge 4 was an easy choice considering it seemed to be one of the highest-rated options on the internet (and he may have dropped a hint or two that it was what he wanted).

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker: $99.95 at Amazon

Since then his JBL Charge 4 speaker has gotten tons of use and continues to be one of his favorite Father’s Day gifts. According to him, its petite size doesn’t let on to the fact that its sound is “crisp and surprisingly loud.” He’s also impressed by the bass notes which can be attributed to the dual passive radiators that create a deep, resonating and clear sound, even at higher volumes — no warped or static tones here.

Another plus is that it’s waterproof, even if submerged. The durable fabric exterior and rugged rubber housing means that he can take it outside while gardening, on camping trips and in the bathroom while he showers without having to worry about condensation ruining its performance.

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker: $99.95 at Walmart

In terms of play time, you can enjoy up to 20 hours of wireless listening per charge and have the added ability to wirelessly pair up to two smart devices at once. You can also charge your phone or tablet using the built-in USB port — another plus, since my dad always seems to forget to charge his phone overnight.

I consider my father’s picky sensibilities enough of a reason to see the JBL speaker as a foolproof buy. If you need more convincing, however, keep reading these promising reviews.

Promising Amazon reviews:

“I have to say this is one of the best music purchases we have made for many years. Received it today, took about two minutes to pair and we were off. I did charge it and then kept it plugged in while playing it for almost five hours non stop. For such a small unit the sound is great. I already know I will likely get a second one for the wife now that we have discovered a music app that we enjoy. Well worth the cost.” — Joel and Paula B.

“I’ve had the JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for two years now, and I must say, it’s been an absolute joy to use. This speaker has been my go-to for all my outdoor activities, from camping trips to beach days and everything in between.

One of the standout features of this speaker is its excellent sound quality. The bass is punchy, and the sound is clear, providing a rich and immersive listening experience. The speaker can get quite loud, making it perfect for outdoor gatherings or parties.

The battery life of the JBL Charge 4 is also impressive, lasting up to 20 hours on a single charge. This makes it perfect for extended use, without the worry of it dying on you mid-way. I’ve also found it very convenient that the speaker can charge your phone or other devices via the built-in USB port.” — Daylan

“Awesome speaker. Excellent sound - LOUD and very clear. Bought this for myself to play music outside when doing ranch chores and my 17 year old was so impressed with it, he used his saved up birthday money to buy one for himself. He’s a music kid - plays, writes, and mixes his own music, and so that’s a heck of an endorsement for this little speaker. Buy it, you won’t be disappointed.” — Cade

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A consumer-trusted portable power station

Here Are All The Best Father's Day Gifts On Amazon

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE