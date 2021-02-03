The gags came fast on Twitter after Jeff Bezos announced he will step down as CEO of Amazon.com, the online juggernaut he started 27 years ago.

Bezos — the world’s second-richest person, behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk — will later this year become Amazon’s executive chair. He will focus on “the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions,” the businessman wrote in a note to employees on Tuesday.

Wits on social media found the funny in the news, cracking jokes about Bezos’ reported $182 billion wealth and referencing criticisms that have been leveled at his company over the years.

Others imagined how Bezos’ delivered his resignation letter and how he’d received his leaving gift:

I have some jokes about Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO but it’ll be delivered in 2 days. — Mariana Sun 🔆 (@MarianaSun) February 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon later this year. Or tomorrow, if you’re a member of Amazon Prime. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) February 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos delivered his resignation letter in a box that would fit a washing machine. — Chris Jones (@EnswellJones) February 2, 2021

In true Amazon style, Jeff Bezos sent his two page letter of resignation in this box pic.twitter.com/Joe3Sqm9Ql — Bands FC (@_Bands_FC) February 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos is planning to step down as Amazon CEO by fall but will move the date up to Thursday if you upgrade to Prime shipping. — Ricky Rocksteady (@RocksteadyRicky) February 2, 2021

I hope they get him a leaving present and just dump it behind his bins. https://t.co/0TzSyF9cp1 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO. Vows to spend new free time defeating Superman. pic.twitter.com/D8ohNEVvPg — Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) February 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos delivering his single-page letter of resignation pic.twitter.com/w1BF5ifZYz — Steve Blair (@UniversalExile) February 2, 2021

My 2-day Amazon Prime package took three days to get to me and now Jeff Bezos is out of a job. In other words, don't fuck with me. — Just Bill (@WilliamAder) February 2, 2021

can't believe jeff bezos is willing to go job hunting in this economy — Justin “Hoops” McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) February 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos is retiring while he's in the AMAZON PRIME of his life, BOOM where is my Oscar — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 2, 2021

I started writing a joke about Jeff Bezos and I'll finish it just as soon as I'm done opening these packages. — Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) February 2, 2021

Photo of Jeff Bezos enjoying retirement. pic.twitter.com/aP5zldKSsS — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 2, 2021

[Amazon Head Office]



JEFF BEZOS: Here is my resignation as CEO



BOARD MEMBER: Ok, thanks



JEFF BEZOS: I see you’ve liked my resignation. Perhaps you’d like these other resignations — Todd 'Papi' Carlos (@TheToddWilliams) February 2, 2021

I had a great Jeff Bezos joke but it got lost in my extremely cheap third party delivery system. — Chris Carfizzi (@ChrisCarfizzi) February 2, 2021

Can’t believe me canceling my Amazon prime membership made Jeff bezos step down ?! The power I have 😴 — 🌼JF🌼 (@__Pocaaaa) February 2, 2021

CARRIE [V.O.]: As I read the Jeff Bezos news, I realized *I* was in a leadership transition of my own — I was no longer the CEO of my heart.



I couldn’t help but wonder: was my relationship with Big finally past its Prime? pic.twitter.com/nHaXzYnCSo — Spencer Barrett (@spencerbarrett) February 2, 2021

BREAKING: Amazon Employee Finally Allowed Pee Break https://t.co/sKoebIp9NY — Rob Kutner (@ApocalypseHow) February 2, 2021

It makes sense Jeff Bezos is quitting. I've heard Amazon is brutal to work for. — Sridhar Ramesh (@RadishHarmers) February 2, 2021

Jeff’s letter to employees was incredibly inspiring pic.twitter.com/cfBMsFvc3M — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) February 2, 2021

Me filing for the Amazon CEO position on Indeed after Jeff Bezos steps down pic.twitter.com/WveBNjb9LK — YERRboi Shredda (@ShreddaSosa) February 2, 2021