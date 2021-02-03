The gags came fast on Twitter after Jeff Bezos announced he will step down as CEO of Amazon.com, the online juggernaut he started 27 years ago.
Bezos — the world’s second-richest person, behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk — will later this year become Amazon’s executive chair. He will focus on “the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions,” the businessman wrote in a note to employees on Tuesday.
Wits on social media found the funny in the news, cracking jokes about Bezos’ reported $182 billion wealth and referencing criticisms that have been leveled at his company over the years.
Others imagined how Bezos’ delivered his resignation letter and how he’d received his leaving gift:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter