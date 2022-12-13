Jennifer Coolidge Has The Perfect Response To Ariana Grande's Impersonations Of Her

Ariana Grande has received the ultimate seal of approval for her popular impression of Jennifer Coolidge.

“The White Lotus” star told the singer that she thinks her “imitations are so brilliant” in an interview Grande conducted for Entertainment Weekly published on Monday.

“I get so many people just texting me about your acting skills,” Coolidge told Grande. “You do these great facial expressions, and you’re very, very subtle, and you’re funny.”

“Not even close. What are you even saying? Coming from you, the queen of all things funny and brilliant, that means a lot,” Grande responded. “I’m just happy to have your stamp of approval. I just adore you.”

Coolidge, who was named Entertainment Weekly’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year, later told Grande: “I mean, in some weird way, you’re more mature and more advanced than I am, even though I’m the older one.”

Grande has publicly displayed her admiration for Coolidge on several occasions.

The artist paid homage to the Emmy winner by dressing up as Sherri Ann Cabot, the character Coolidge played in the 2000 film “Best in Show,” earlier this year. Days before Halloween, Grande shared a slideshow on Instagram which included a video of her recreating one of Coolidge’s scenes from the film.

Coolidge celebrated the impersonation in the comments section of the post, writing, “This is f***ing great.”

Back in 2018, Grande did a memorable impersonation of Coolidge from her role in the “Legally Blonde” franchise during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Coolidge told Fallon earlier this year that that impersonation had helped her get through a “dead zone” in her career.

“Ariana did this imitation on your show, and you encouraged her, and then this ball got rolling,” she said.

Coolidge explained that she messaged Grande on social media after seeing that impression and that that exchange led to her appearance in Grande’s music video for “thank u, next.”

In Monday’s Entertainment Weekly interview, Coolidge told Grande that she believes her recent successes, such as her role in “The White Lotus,” were in some ways a result of her appearance in the “thank u, next” video.