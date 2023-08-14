Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After New Movie Lands On Candace Cameron Bure's TV Network

Jodie Sweetin isn’t pleased about her latest on-screen home despite its link to her longtime co-star Candace Cameron Bure.

The “Full House” actor said last week that she was “disappointed” to learn that her forthcoming film, “Craft Me a Romance,” had been picked up for broadcast by Great American Family, a conservative Christian network.

Advertisement

Bure left the Hallmark Channel, where she’d appeared in numerous films for more than a decade, to join the Great American Family as its chief creative officer last year. The actor stirred controversy when she told The Wall Street Journal that the network’s emphasis on “traditional marriage” meant that viewers shouldn’t expect to see LGBTQ storylines in its Christmas movies.

Sweetin ― who co-starred with Bure on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995, and the Netflix sequel series “Fuller House” from 2016 to 2020 ― told People in a statement that “Craft Me a Romance” had been sold to Great American Family without her knowledge.

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” she said. “So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.”

She went on to note: “I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.”

Advertisement

Actors Candace Cameron Bure (left) and Jodie Sweetin in 2019. Rachel Luna via Getty Images

Representatives for Great American Family did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on Sweetin’s remarks.

Sweetin isn’t the first actor to speak out against the network’s apparent exclusion of LGBTQ content.

In December of last year, actor Neal Bledsoe announced he was severing ties with the network for its decision to “reflect an ideology that prioritizes judgment over love.”

“My support for the LGBTQIA+ community is unconditional — nothing is worth my silence or their ability to live and love freely in a world that we are lucky enough to share with them,” said Bledsoe, whose credits include “The Mysteries of Laura” and “Shameless.”

Advertisement

Bure, who has been outspoken about her conservative beliefs, has drawn the ire of the LGBTQ community on more than one occasion.

Last month, she came under fire after Miss Benny, a transgender actor who appeared on “Fuller House,” stated on TikTok that she feared being terminated from the series after learning that “one of the Tanner sisters” ― referring to the characters D.J. Tanner-Fuller and Stephanie Tanner, played by Bure and Sweetin, respectively ― didn’t support her casting.

Though Miss Benny didn’t mention the name of the actor she was referring to in the video, she used the hashtag #candacebure in the accompanying caption.