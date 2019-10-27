Former Rep. John Conyers Dies At Age 90

Former Democratic Rep. John Conyers of Michigan died Sunday at the age of 90, his family announced.

He served in the House from 1965 until December 2017, when he resigned following allegations that he sexually harassed several female staffers.

Conyers ― born in Highland Park, Michigan, in 1929 ― was the longest-serving African-American representative in the history of the House. The then-lawmaker took office at the peak of the civil rights movement, being one of the founding members of the Congressional Black Caucus and introducing the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 that outlawed discriminatory voting practices.

During his final three years in office, he was the “dean” of the House, a title given to the longest continuously serving member.

Conyers’ resignation came in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him. Several former staff members alleged that Conyers repeatedly asked female employees for sexual favors and inappropriately touched them in public. One case reportedly included a monetary settlement.

Congress launched an ethics investigation into Conyers in response to the allegations; he repeatedly denied the accusations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.