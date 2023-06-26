John Goodman Says He ‘Felt Bad’ For Roseanne Barr After Racist Tweet Fiasco

John Goodman said he “felt bad” for his “Roseanne” co-star Roseanne Barr after she faced backlash over a racist tweet.

A revival of the hit ’90s sitcom was canceled by ABC in 2018 after Barr made racist comments about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Advertisement

Several months later, Goodman, who reprised his role as Roseanne’s husband Dan, said he was “surprised at the response” to the incident and “I know for a fact that she’s not a racist.”

In a new interview with Variety, Goodman said he had no regrets about defending Barr. He recalled being at a press event at the time, “and it just turned into attack. And that made me very uncomfortable with them just attacking Roseanne.”

“I felt bad for her. I just feel terrible about the whole thing. We had a great time. And I love her. She’s just her own person,” he said of his former co-star.

Asked if he would work with Barr again, Goodman was unsure.

“I just don’t know. I miss her,” he said. “I wish her well.”

John Goodman and Roseanne Barr during a SiriusXM town hall in March 2018. Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Advertisement

Goodman went on to star in “The Conners,” a “Roseanne” spinoff developed after the controversy that saw Barr’s character killed off in an early episode.

Barr apologized and offered several different explanations for the May 2018 tweet, which compared the Iranian-born Jarrett to the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”

Barr blamed the sleep drug Ambien for the tweet, claimed she was joking and also insisted she thought Jarrett was white.