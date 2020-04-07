Roseanne Barr Floats COVID-19 Conspiracy: It's A Plot To 'Get Rid Of' Baby Boomers

Roseanne Barr has expressed quite the opinion on the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the controversial comedian called in to Norm Macdonald’s YouTube show, “Quarantined with Norm Macdonald,” where she discussed her experience self-isolating at home in Hawaii … and floated a theory that COVID-19 is a conspiracy to wipe out baby boomers.

“You know I’m crazy so I’m speaking as a crazy woman now,” Barr, 67, prefaced her suspicions.

“I think we’re being forced to evolve,” she said. “You know what it is, Norm? I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation.”

It’s unclear to whom Barr was referring when she said “they’re” — in regards to who exactly is trying to get rid of her generation — but she continued: “The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money, so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people.”

It’s also unclear from Barr’s tone how serious she was about her claims.

But Macdonald responded by saying: “There’s so many boomers that have money and do no work. So if you got them out of society, that would be a good thriller.”

The former “Roseanne” star — who was famously fired from her series’ revival in 2018 after publicly making racist comments — also spoke to Macdonald about a little hobby she’s indulging in while on lockdown: plotting her revenge “against Hollywood.”

“I’m devising the perfect lawsuit and I am so blessed to have that time and sit here and be able to compile my thoughts,” she said. “So I can figure out how to fuck over everybody in the fucking world over there.”