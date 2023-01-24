Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is being called a liar for the many falsehoods he perpetuated while running for Congress. Still, one insult seems to be really upsetting the truth-challenged congressman.
Of course, it doesn’t help that the insult came from a member of his own party: Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy.
On Monday, Kennedy called out Santos for being “nutty as a fruitcake,” as well as a “bunny boiler,” a reference to Glenn Close’s character in the 1987 film, “Fatal Attraction.”
“I don’t know if you’ve seen [the film], but there are people like that out there,” Kennedy told reporters on Monday.
On Tuesday, Santos responded to Kennedy’s comments ― and he wasn’t pleased:
“I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me. Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress.”
Twitter users didn’t seem too sympathetic at Santos’ situation.
This wasn’t Santos’ only attack against his critics this week
On Monday, he raged against comedians who dared to make fun of his many scandals and lies:
“I have now been enshrined in late-night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far,” Santos tweeted. “Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time, and that was embarrassing — for him, not me! These comedians need to step their game up.”