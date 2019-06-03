John Oliver: Medical Devices Are Turning Us Into 'Guinea Pigs'

The $156 billion business that includes insulin pumps and hip replacements is loosely regulated ― and many surgeons aren’t even aware, according to the segment.

“That’s terrifying,” Oliver said. “Even your doctor may not know that you’re essentially being teated like a guinea pig. And nobody wants to be treated like a guinea pig unless it means you get your own hanging water bottle that you can suck on from your bed. Which actually sounds completely delightful to me.”