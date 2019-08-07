Jon Voight Declares Racism 'Solved' And People Are Furious

Jon Voight drew ire online after he declared in a video on Twitter that racism in the United States “has been solved long ago by our forefathers.”
In the video, which the actor shared over the weekend, he also claimed that President Donald Trump is “not a racist, but a man who loves his country and has every intention to make this land great again.”
Check out the clip below:
Voight, 80, lamented how “too many are angered at the words of racism,” which had been “a big issue for the black community since the Civil War, but this has been solved long ago by our forefathers for peace and love.”
“It seems that the angered left and angered minorities want to hold President Trump accountable for past lives,” added the “Ray Donovan” star, who used a similar clip last month to hail Trump has “the greatest president.”
Voight’s latest video monologue dumbfounded many Twitter users: