Just 27 Items Reviewers Claim Are The 'Best Thing' They Ever Bought

A Squatty Potty designed to get your colon in position for a better go
: "Best thing I ever bought myself.
How much can a person say about a good BM? Everyone should have one, it should be a medical requirement. This number 1 number 2 unit is going to put the fiber supplement business in the crapper. I'm elated and I tell everyone I know. I bought my sister-in-law one for her birthday. She wasn't very happy about it that day. A week later... she can't live without it. Who is the person responsible for this revelation? I could kiss you on the mouth. If you are reading this stop now and buy one or two of these.
You won't be sorry. Happy bums and tummies. Happy bums and tummies everyone." — Heather
A pack of clinical-strength Sweat Block wipes capable of stopping hyperhidrosis, nervous sweating and hormonal sweating
: "One of the best things I have ever spent money on.
I'm quite sure I have hyperhydrosis, I've never been diagnosed but I am never not sweating. Cold, hot, day, night, no matter what I sweat 24/7, until the Sweat Block wipes that is! I still sweat a little while using these, but it's barely noticeable compared to when I used to be wet down past my elbows on bad days. I don't know what could make this product any better
." — Jessica R.
A pair of knit Amazon Essentials jeggings with thousands of 5-star reviews
: "The best thing I've bought on Amazon!
I love everything about these pants! They look just like real jeans but they feel like leggings. They’re super comfortable, too. I’d like to order three more pairs but they’re always sold out! Please, Amazon, restock these." — Maureen
A snack fork for that slippery lil' cornichon that's hard to wrangle with just your fingers
"Love this! Was not sureif it would end up being stuffed in a drawer or a novelty. It’s one of the best things I have purchased in a while.
I purchased a second as a gift." — Tammil
A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you simply spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself
: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit.
Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day 3, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new.
A couple of more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly!." — Tee
A pet hair-gobbling ChomChom roller ready to put your regular ol' lint roller to shame
"I would just like to say that the ChomChom is the best thing we have ever got.
I have a Golden Retriever and a Newfoundland. Let me tell you, their hair gets everywhere! I have tried vacuuming and everything and couldn’t get it off till we got the ChomChom. This thing is so great I will definitely keep buying the product if we need more. I definitely suggest trying it if your animal sheds a lot! I definitely suggest trying it! Worth every penny. I don’t usually write reviews but this definitely needed one! You just have to push a little hard and go over a spot a couple of times and it comes up like a charm!" — Logan
A tub of The Pink Stuff, which can clean anything you throw at it
"For those who gave less than 5 stars…what were you trying to clean? I had built-up grease on the backsplash behind my stove that I hadn’t noticed, which had probably been there for years. I’ve tried pretty much every product on the market — they didn’t work. This product took that grease off within seconds. That worked so quickly I was so happy I started cleaning other items; stainless sink, oven, microwave. This is the best thing ever – and if they increase their price to $50 I’ll still buy it. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE.
" — RVT
A baroque-inspired mirror with a gorgeous gilded frame
: "I hopped on the gold ornate mirror trend and spent a long time trying to find one within my budget. I was worried at first because there weren’t any reviews when I first bought this. It looked amazing online and was the perfect size so I went ahead and got it. I am THRILLED with this purchase!!! One of the best things I’ve gotten from Amazon. It’s beautiful and exactly how it looks in the pics.
It came four-ish days faster than estimated. It’s perfect for my makeup desk. If there were different sizes of the same mirror I would buy all of them." — McKinlee Mayer
A touchless vacuum you can sweep debris right into
: "I purchased one of these a few weeks ago, and I'm back for a second to place on the other side of the house. I just installed a house full of laminate flooring. No more carpet. The broom becomes your best friend — every day. What's your broom's friend? THESE vacuums. No more bending over and holding the dust pan. The container that holds the dust is huge. It is filtered. I went to empty the bin after about a month's worth of daily use and it wasn't even close to full — barely covered the bottom of the bin.Honestly, these vacuums are one of the best things I have purchased in a long time.
" — ForeverYoung
A Korean exfoliating mitt that scrubs away dead skin
"Honestly, one of the best things I’ve purchased hands down!
I keep seeing things like this on my social media and decided to try it! The amount of DEAD SKIN I scrubbed off while in the shower was so satisfying, yet so disgusting to see how much was on my body!! I literally scrubbed ALL OVER. Like literally my arms, thighs, legs, stomach, neck, back. After scrubbing, I went back washing with body wash and my skin felt so refreshed!! You must buy it!! I do struggle with bumps on my arms, so I really do hope it helps with that." — Amazon customer
A massive 10-foot-by-10-foot throw blanket you and all of your closest friends can cuddle up under
If you're having a hard time imagining just how big "big" is — this blanket is four
: "I was nervous that I was overindulging — but I bought it for myself for my birthday and I haven’t bought myself anything in years. Yes, years… I’m not going to lie this is the best thing I have ever bought. EVER
. Sooooo worth it if you enjoy a good movie night on the couch." — Amazon customer
A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner capable of sucking up messes of any caliber
: "I wish I had thought to take a before pic. BUT THIS IS THE BEST THING EVER AND WORTH EVERY PENNY.
I spilled a cup of liquid chlorophyll and it left a huge green stain and I was so upset because I literally just moved in. I saw a video about this on TikTok, so I had to try it. AND MY STAIN IS COMPLETELY GONE. This machine is easy to set up and use! Only thing I wish it was cordless/rechargeable so I can easily take it to the car. But I can easily just buy an extension cord since I live in an apartment. Homeowners will have an easier time. BUT SERIOUSLY IT IS WORTH IT. Omg.
" — Lady Nee
A nick-free hair remover sure to keep you smooth as a dolphin without any additional need for shaving
"GAME CHANGER!!! I have blonde/light brown hair and as I’ve gotten older I have random black ones that become infected. I also LOATHE SHAVING because of the pain it creates in my back after a life-threatening motorcycle injury last year. Sometimes my sleep meds cause me to buy things for some reason before I fall asleep but this is hands down best purchase ever!!!!!
" — Kdoll_RN
An Amazon Fire TV with hands-free Alexa so you can simply ask Alexa to open Netflix for you
: "Best thing I have ever bought, awesome picture, integrated with my sound system first time. Well done, Amazon." — Harvey W. Mccallum
A collagen-coating hair protein treatment that'll run you the price of a coffee drink
"Well hot dang, this is the best thing I have ever purchased on Amazon.
My hair has always been dry and quite poofy. Jesus has shown favor on this product and I am delighted." — Courtney
A pair of fleece-lined joggers you'll literally only take off to wash
: "I'm taking a trip up north and wanted to make sure I was warm. These are honestly the best thing I've ever bought!!
They are super soft and insulating on the inside. I bought a medium because I didn't know what to expect. They fit but are slightly baggy which is fine because they are super comfortable. Will definitely be buying more in the future!" — Amazon customer
An angled dry-erase desktop whiteboard where you can jot down notes or play a game of M.A.S.H.
Promising review:
"Best thing I have bought for my desk. I had Post-it Notes all over the bottom of my monitors. They kept falling off and the writing faded. Now everything is nice a neat." — Katherine J. Kody
A pillowtop mattress pad that you can sink into like you're in a slo-mo mattress commercial
: "This is the best thing I've purchased in a long time.
We have a good mattress, but it's getting a little old. I used to get a good night's sleep, but haven't in a while. Same with my husband. He has even taken to sleeping on the couch rather than the bed. I read the reviews, but I'm always skeptical as to who wrote them. So, when I say I slept like a baby. I slept like a baby!!
My husband, who always gets up early, actually slept till 8:00 a.m. That is definitely not like him. If you need just a little something for your bed this is it!" — Gail Salazar
An as-seen-on-"Shark Tank" seat gap filler you can pop in your center console to ensure you never drop another french fry, phone or credit card into that evil little crevice
"Maybe this is a little dramatic but I’ve purchased this item a handful of times at this point. I absolutely love these things. Cell phones, change, wallets, whatever else, none of it will fall through the crack into the abyss. It’s so simple and so smart. People I have gifted these to have loved them. I’m not kidding, these are one of the best things I’ve ever purchased on Amazon (and I order everything on Amazon).
" — gavmad
A liquid callus remover to eliminate the hard skin on your hooves
: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT.
I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. After reading all the reviews... even the scary ones that made me almost not want to buy it... I thought I’d give it a chance. I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than 5 minutes. They look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!
" — Heather Nelson
Some sheet fasteners that are basically like suspenders for your mattress
"I LOVE these!!!! I toss and turn in my bed all night, and I also have a mattress topper, so my sheets always came off the corners. I’ve had these for about a month and my sheets haven’t moved an INCH!! One of the best things I’ve ever bought on Amazon, seriously.
It’s definitely a first world problem, but to not have to fix my sheets every morning is the absolute highlight of my day!! Such a bargain at the price too! Easy installation! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE THESE!!!" — Amy
A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets you can affix to your fridge and quickly crosscheck
"Probably the best thing I've ordered for our new home!
It's magnetized so it sticks right to the fridge, right next to our air fryer. Super handy and quality made. Fast shipping!" — Ashley
An adjustable workstation bike if you prefer to get paid while burning calories
: "This is the best thing I have ever bought.
I started working from home and immediately had back pain from hunching at a table all day. I set up the bike this morning in three minutes, and one hour later had done 12 miles while sitting on a conference call. So easy to set up and going to change my life. I'm amazed. What an awesome invention.
Thank you!" — Amazon customer
A padded tank that looks incredibly cute and eliminates the need for a bra
. It definitely exceeded my expectations. It’s so soft and doesn’t scrunch up in your boob pit or cause irritation. And the padding doesn’t shift and I feel fully supported wearing this! I’ve worn it to work out in, even for high-intensity workouts (I do only have B cups, though), and even just wear it out as a crop top. The only negative I have to say that is if you’re in between sizes, I would size up as sizing might be tricky for some people." — Sarah Chadwick
A convenient steering wheel tray/desk if your "lunch break" is often squeezed between errands
: "Buying this might be the best thing I've done in years!
When I have tried to get some work done in the car before having this, I would have to twist myself around and still couldn't see the screen very well. Now, using the hotspot on my phone for Wi-Fi I can work no matter where I am. It's made a real difference in how much I can get done during the day. This attaches perfectly to my steering wheel and holds up my 15.6" laptop with no problems at all. I LOVE it!" — Tosha S. Lamar
NodPod, a weighted sleep mask that offers gentle, evenly distributed pressure over your eyes
"The best thing I ever bought!!!
This NodPod is most amazing. It’s soft, but weighted just enough to make it stay in place while you fall asleep. There’s no band that goes around the head, so it’s less constricted. It’s great for those who work the graveyard shift and need to sleep when it’s still light and sunny. I would recommend this to everyone!" — Amazon customer
And a pair of prism spectacles if you have a boatload of work to get done but just don't see yourself sitting upright today
Promising review:
"These are 100% guaranteed to make you look like an idiot. HOWEVER, lie down in bed and watch TV with them for a bit and they will change your life. Bye bye, neck cramping and having to prop yourself up! Works so good, and a very clear image, too. There are real prisms in these, so there's a little bit of weight to 'em. Not a big deal when your heads on the pillow! All in all, this might just be the best thing I've ever bought on Amazon. WORTH EVERY PENNY.
Get a pair! Do it now!" — Bruce