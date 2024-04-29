Kate Hudson Reveals Where Relationship With Estranged Dad Stands Now

Kate Hudson’s relationship with her biological father, Bill Hudson, is “warming up,” according to the actor.
The “Almost Famous” star spoke about the pair’s current status in a new interview with “CBS News Sunday Morning.”
“It’s warming up. There’s warming up with this all happening,” Hudson said. “It’ll be whatever it will be, you know. I have no expectation of, of that with my father, you know. I just want him to be happy.”
Hudson said that she and her father “don’t really have” a solid relationship at the moment, but her comments hinted at more progress than in the past.
The Fabletics co-founder previously called the estrangement from her dad a “41-year-old issue” for her and her brother, Oliver Hudson. Kate and Oliver share parents Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn, who were married from 1976 to 1982.
After the two split, Kate and Oliver were raised by Hawn and actor Kurt Russell, whom the two call “Pa.”
“I have a great family, I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life,” Hudson said during an appearance on “Sunday Today with Willie Geist” in 2021.
“But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad,” she added. “And people sometimes just need to hear that they’re not alone in that.”
Oliver Hudson has also spoken out about reconnecting with his father. The “Rules of Engagement” actor previously drew attention to his strained relationship with his dad when he wished Bill a “happy abandonment day” on Father’s Day in 2015.
But Oliver later said he didn’t regret the inflammatory Instagram message, because of what happened after he posted it.
“At the end of the day it was a good thing. We’re communicating now,” Oliver said on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2015. “I had an amazing three-hour conversation with him. We’re texting and we’re trying to see each other. We might be mending something.”