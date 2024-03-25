Katie Couric Becomes A Grandma And Says Her Grandson's Name Is 'Bittersweet'

TV news icon Katie Couric has a new title: grandma!
The former NBC “Today” host and CBS News anchor announced Sunday that her daughter Ellie Monahan delivered a nearly 7-pound boy, named John Albert Dobrosky, a day earlier. (See the photos below.)
“He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather,” Couric wrote on Instagram.
The newswoman’s late husband, John “Jay” Monahan, died at age 42 from colorectal cancer in 1998.
Couric, 67, called the naming “both moving and bittersweet.”
“Major milestones remind me of everything Jay has missed,” she wrote on her website. “Graduations, weddings, and now this. He would be so thrilled to meet his namesake.”
Couric relayed in her Instagram that her daughter and son-in-law, Mark Dobrosky, are “over the moon.” As for herself, “I’m thrilled to have my first grandchild,” she said.
“Witnessing your baby have a baby is wild,” Couric added on her website. “Ellie had an easy pregnancy and took good care of herself. I know she’s going to be a wonderful mother, and I know Mark will be a parent who is an equal partner. Jay was like that. It makes all the difference in the world.”
Couric found out about her impending grandmother status when Ellie and younger daughter Caroline gave her a friendship bracelet before a Taylor Swift concert last summer. Couric struggled to read the inscription before finally saying, “granny to be.” Then it dawned on her.
Check out the pics of the new parents with Jay, a solo of the arrival, Couric admiring the bundle of joy, Caroline holding Jay, and Couric’s husband, John Molner, whom she married in 2014, with a cigar:
Congrats to all!