Keanu Reeves' Photographs In GQ Are One Big Thirst Trap For Twitter

Keanu Reeves has been doing slow-motion backbends into our hearts since the ’90s, so you can imagine the sheer delight he brought to social media when images from a new GQ photo shoot came to light.

Accompanying a piece titled “The Legend of Keanu Reeves” that talks about the actor’s third “John Wick” film, reclusive behavior, and mysterious persona is a series of stunning black-and-white images of Reeves by Daniel Jackson.

Also notable, the piece indicates that Reeves had a cold ― much like Frank Sinatra once did ― and that his cough sounded “like somebody punching their way out of a paper grocery bag.” Even Reeves’ illnesses are badass.

The images had fans fanning themselves over Reeves’ patchy beard, long hair, and angular cheekbones; it’s mind-boggling to believe that the “Speed” star is 54 when he looks only slightly older than he did decades ago.

If you too want to hop on the thirst-trap bandwagon and worship at the altar of Reeves, please enjoy these horny tweets:

Just looking at those photos of Keanu Reeves for GQ Magazine got me like pic.twitter.com/7Ebl4uSDDN — Rhiannon (@NannonHarry) April 15, 2019

hey everybody keanu reeves is hot — i have lots of HER SMELL gifs on my camera roll (@clarefranceso) April 15, 2019

I want to make Keanu a steak and have him drink red wine from my lips. https://t.co/6XB1mASWCx — Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) April 15, 2019

KEANU STANS HOW WE FEEL ARE WE BEING FED??? YES — 💦keanu reeves's whore💦 (@neosmatrixes) April 15, 2019

me, on keanu day pic.twitter.com/t4qqDt05YR — Noah Johnson (@noahvjohnson) April 15, 2019

the keanu gq spread is too much for a monday morning. pls. keanu. — sex kitten david lynch (@ghostofshel) April 15, 2019

I NEED MY INHALER pic.twitter.com/WTcEBHh2r8 — SEPULMINKA (@minkahunter) April 15, 2019

1. Keanu is the boho murder daddy that I would like to have if I was into that

2. Surprise, I *am* into that

3. It boggles my mind that there are hockey players who were born in the year when The Matrix was released https://t.co/5qubYmi6fc — Viva Vanessa (@bibbasaur) April 15, 2019

good morning to Keanu Reeves aka the only virgo man that matters pic.twitter.com/6aKfOmMySn — Sofa Coca-Cola (@carlixann) April 15, 2019