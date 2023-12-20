“Unhappily Ever After” helped put Kevin Connolly on the Hollywood map, but privately, the actor experienced his first major heartbreak following an ill-fated romance with one of his co-stars on the WB series.
On Monday’s episode of the “Hey Dude... The 90s Called!” podcast, Connolly opened up about his “pretty terrible” split from fellow actor Nikki Cox while the two were appearing on “Unhappily Ever After,” which ran from 1995 to 1999.
Advertisement
“Nikki Cox, who played my sister, and I started dating between Seasons 4 and 5,” Connolly said. Their relationship appeared to be going smoothly when the future “Entourage” star received a distressing phone call from Jeremy London.
“He said, ‘Get in your car, drive down to 7-11 and open the National Enquirer,’” Connolly recalled. “I get in the car and drive up the street. I’ve got a knot in my stomach and start flipping through into the Enquirer, and there’s a picture of Bobcat [Goldthwait] and Nikki dating.”
It didn’t help, Connolly added, that Goldthwait was also one of his “Unhappily Ever After” colleagues. Just days after learning about his former girlfriend’s new romance, he had to appear alongside Cox and Goldthwait for a table reading.
Advertisement
“It was pretty terrible. Yeah, I was gutted,” he said. “I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. It was one of those jobs.”
Created by Ron Leavitt and Arthur Silver, “Unhappily Ever After” followed the lives of the Malloy family, which was headed by a schizophrenic father, Jack (played by Geoff Pierson). Goldthwait provided the speaking voice of Mr. Floppy, a toy rabbit who essentially served as Jack’s conscience.
Connolly and Cox portrayed two of Jack’s three children, Ryan and Tiffany, respectively. Later seasons of the show would feature their characters more prominently in storylines focused on their high school and college escapades.
Though Cox and Goldthwait were later engaged, the couple never married and, by 2005, had called off their relationship. In 2006, Cox wed actor-comedian Jay Mohr, with whom she shares a 12-year-old son, Meredith Daniel. She and Mohr divorced in 2018.
Advertisement
Despite their tense split, Connolly and Cox are on good terms these days.
“Her and I have stayed in touch over the years,” he said. “We catch up once in a while. Not much has changed there.”
Catch Connolly’s “Hey Dude... The 90s Called!” appearance below. His comments about his relationship with Cox begin around the 9:00 mark.
Support HuffPost
The Stakes Have Never Been Higher
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Our News, Politics and Culture teams invest time and care working on hard-hitting investigations and researched analyses, along with quick but robust daily takes. Our Life, Health and Shopping desks provide you with well-researched, expert-vetted information you need to live your best life, while HuffPost Personal, Voices and Opinion center real stories from real people.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. A vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why HuffPost's journalism is free for everyone, not just those who can afford expensive paywalls.
We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why we keep our journalism free for everyone, even as most other newsrooms have retreated behind expensive paywalls.
Our newsroom continues to bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes on one of the most consequential elections in recent history. Reporting on the current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly — and we need your help.
Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.