Kevin Spacey Trashes Docuseries On Alleged Sexual Abuse With Fiery Tweet

Kevin Spacey is firing back at Britain’s Channel 4 over a new docuseries detailing sexual misconduct allegations against him.
On Thursday, the disgraced actor blasted the network and its forthcoming “Spacey Unmasked” series in a lengthy message on X, formerly Twitter.
“Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters,” wrote Spacey, whose career in Hollywood was derailed following accusations of sexual abuse by multiple men.
“Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a ‘fair opportunity’ for me to refute any allegations made against me,” he continued.
The former “House of Cards” star went on to say he “will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary,’” calling it a “desperate attempt for ratings.”
“Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated,” he added.
He noted that his response to the series will be available on his X account this weekend.
Representatives for Spacey didn’t immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.
The “American Beauty” actor’s fiery message comes after Channel 4 released a trailer for “Spacey Unmasked” last week.
The two-part docuseries looks at Spacey’s “spectacular fall from grace ... amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior” and “talks to multiple men ... about their experiences with Kevin Spacey, almost all of whom have never spoken before,” according to an official description.
In 2023, a jury acquitted the Oscar winner of sexual assault in a four-week trial in London.
Spacey had faced nine charges related to alleged incidents dating back to 2001, including multiple counts of sexual and indecent assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Earlier this year, Spacey agreed to pay $1 million to the production company behind “House of Cards” to settle an arbitration case related to sexual harassment claims involving crew members
Spacey, who was dropped from the hit show in 2017, was originally ordered by a judge to pay $31 million.
“Spacey Unmasked” is set to air in the U.K. on Channel 4 on Monday and Tuesday. It will also be released in the U.S. on the streaming service Max. A streaming date has not yet been announced.
