Khloe Kardashian Pushes Back On Rumors She's Banned From The Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian wants to clear up rumors about her not attending the Met Gala.

The reality TV star was chatting with fans on Twitter on Tuesday when one asked her point-blank why she hasn’t been at the annual fashion event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on behalf of the Costume Institute.

“khloé now that you are online please tell [if] the met gala rumors are true because I’ll burn that dinosaurs bones,” asked the fan. “please clarify thank u.”

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan know that this year and in years past, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner have all attended the fete while Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian notably have not.

Because of their repeated absence, many have speculated that Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have been barred from attending due to a supposed rift with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who curates the guest list for the gala every year.

Khloe pushed back on the rumor, responding to the fan’s tweet with a simple: “Absolutely NOT true.”

We can only hope that if her invite got lost in the mail previously, it arrives more promptly in 2022.