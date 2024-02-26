Kid Rock Proposes Annihilating Palestinians — And Joe Rogan Becomes Voice Of Reason

Kid Rock suggested to podcaster Joe Rogan that Israel should threaten to bomb “30, 40,000” Palestinians “a f**king time” if Hamas militants don’t release the hostages they took on Oct. 7 — and Rogan pushed back as the voice of reason. (Watch the video below.)
The deadly attack by Hamas resulted in 1,200 people being killed, along with 250 people being taken hostage. This sparked a prolonged counteroffensive in Gaza by Israel that has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians and left survivors precariously caught in the middle.
While voicing support for Israel, Rock offered a flippant solution to the conflict in an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that was released Thursday.
“The only wars we won were fucking ones where we were the most brutal motherfuckers on the planet,” the right-wing country rocker said. “I don’t disagree with what Israel is doing.”
“It’s like, they should just go in there and be like, ‘You know what? We want our hostages back. If we don’t have them back, clock starts now. And in fucking 24 hours, we’re going to start bombing motherfuckers and killing fucking civilians, 30, 40,000 a fucking time,’” he continued. ”‘So you civilians better fucking pack up and fucking get these fucking motherfuckers. And you go against Hamas. You fucking go against them. We’re not playing fucking games with you.’ That’s the only thing people understand.”
Rogan, an accused peddler of conspiracy theories and misinformation, summoned enough sense to push back, telling Rock later in the interview: “You’re not supposed to pick civilian targets. It’s a war crime.”
Rogan further admonished the Trump-supporting “Born Free” singer about the civilians in Gaza, saying: “If you’re a person who’s born in Palestine, you’re fucked. You’re under their control, it’s not your fault. But those aren’t our enemy.”
The interview, which has since gone viral for all the wrong reasons, has been covered widely by news outlets ― but neither Rock nor Rogan should be confused with real diplomats seeking a solution to the war.