'Knives Out' Director Confirms Daniel Craig's Character Is Queer In 'Glass Onion' Sequel

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX © 2022

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for “Glass Onion.”

The knives apparently aren’t the only things coming out in Netflix’s murder mystery sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Director Rian Johnson confirmed that Benoit Blanc, the film’s lead character played by “James Bond” star Daniel Craig, is “obviously” queer at the London Film Festival press conference on Sunday morning.

The highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s blockbuster whodunit reportedly touches on the famed detective’s personal life with one brief scene indicating that Blanc is “living with a man,” according to Insider.

When asked whether the character is queer, Johnson replied, “Yes he obviously is,” per the outlet.

The spoilery tidbit was corroborated by others at the festival, with one noting that the “whole room went wild” upon Johnson’s “emphatic” answer.

highlights of the #glassonion press conference: kathryn hahn declaring her love for greek salads & pulling a notting hill move and rian johnson saying gay rights - benoit blanc is officially queer! when I tell you that the whole room went wild #LFF pic.twitter.com/hdBBwNDmkG — stef (@freckledvixen) October 16, 2022

🚨BREAKING🚨 It looks like @rianjohnson has just confirmed that Benoit Blanc is gay, answering the question with an empathetic ‘yes’ 🏳️‍🌈 #LFF #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/oiVBNrBR91 — The Digital Fix (@thedigitalfix) October 16, 2022

Johnson went on to address an unnamed actor who reportedly plays Blanc’s lover in the film, remarking that there’s “nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

Craig, meanwhile, added, “Who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

While that cameo is still being kept under wraps, a plotline from the film involving performances from Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim, who both died since filming, has been revealed online.

“Glass Onion” marks the final onscreen appearances of Lansbury and Sondheim, whom Johnson described as “so kind and so generous.”

“We thought, my God, would either of them ever do it? We didn’t think they would. And both of them were so cool,” he said, according to Deadline. “For both of them, besides just the honor of having them in the movie, personally just being able to have 10 minutes with each of them to tell them what their work has meant to me was really special.”

The sequel, which also stars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista, picks up with a new murder mystery on a paradisal Grecian isle.

“A tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise,” per the official synopsis. “And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?”

The film, which arrives on Netflix Dec. 23, will first be screened for a limited one-week theatrical release a month prior as part of a historic deal with the streaming service and three major domestic movie chains.