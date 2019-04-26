Kristen Stewart is never one to shy away from a daring red carpet risk.
The 29-year-old actress showed up to the premiere of her new film, “J.T. LeRoy,” in a suit by menswear designer Thom Browne.
She added a unique twist to the suit by wearing it inside-out with white socks, a white tee and black lace-up boots.
Stewart accessorized with two chain necklaces with locks on them and a tortoiseshell hair clip, completing her look with a smoky eye and a healthy dose of deserved swagger.
Next up on-screen, Stewart is joining the cast of the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks.
The actress will star alongside fellow “Angels” Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, and she’s prepared for the criticism that comes along with any reboot.
“It is not maybe everyone’s immediate response that it would be, like, something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun, and you know, the re-imagining is so grounded and well-intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now,” Stewart told Entertainment Tonight in August 2018.
“It tries to be warm and funny, but it lacks a kitsch element that we have seen before that works so well.”