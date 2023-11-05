Larsa Pippen Reacts To Cardi B's Comments About Her Sex Life

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Larsa Pippen is sharing her thoughts on Cardi B’s comments about her sex life.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 49, revealed earlier this year on “Watch What Happens Live” that she used to have sex “like four times a night” during her more than 20-year marriage to NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

The “Bongos” rapper, 31, later referenced Pippen and her statements during a live stream in April, People reports.

When asked about the topic of women who claim to have sex multiple times a day, Cardi reportedly called out the TV personality for being dishonest about doing the deed so frequently.

The Grammy-winning artist criticized her, suggesting that she “stitch up her p― and go away.”

On Saturday, the reality actor responded to Cardi’s explicit dig during the “RHOM” cast panel at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

“I don’t know how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?” she said, speaking to the audience. “She wasn’t in bed with us, so I don’t know. I kind of feel like that was comical.”

Turning her sights to her co-star, Alexia Echevarria, she then blasted her for not trusting her words, adding, “And like, Alexia, how could you say you didn’t believe me?”

“I just feel like if you were having sex with Scottie four times a day, you’d still be married,” Alexia replied.

Larsa and Scottie, 58, tied the knot in 1997. They announced their separation in 2016, but later patched things up before calling it quits for good in November 2018, after Larsa filed for divorce again. The former couple share four children.

Most recently, the “RHOM” actor has come under fire for dating another NBA legend...’s son, Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan’s son, who is 16 years her junior. Michael and Scottie famously played together on the Chicago Bulls 1987-98. Scottie has famously had a strained relationship with his estranged former teammate.

In his 2021 memoir “Unguarded,” Scottie slammed Jordan’s 2020 Netflix documentary “The Last Dance,” writing that it “glorified” Jordan “while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammate.”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been publicly linked since last December when they were spotted kissing and holding hands. Mindy Small via Getty Images

Given her history with Scottie, Larsa became a target for judgment on social media after she and Marcus went Instagram official earlier this year in January.

But Marcus says despite the widespread disapproval of their relationship online, their families were supportive after they got over the initial “shock value.”

“I think once people really got to understand and see us together, it made everything a little more comfortable. My parents want to see me happy. Your family wants to see you happy,” he explained during the first episode of their podcast “Separation Anxiety with Larsa and Marcus” in June.

“That’s all you could ever ask for,” Marcus added.

The former UCF Knights player recently shared that their relationship is headed to new heights after revealing that he plans to marry Larsa.

In August, he told TMZ that the wedding date is “in the works.”