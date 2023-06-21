Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Discuss Whether They Might Have Kids Together

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. TWIST/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, recently discussed their thoughts on having kids together in the future.

The couple discussed the topic of children in the Tuesday episode of their podcast, iHeartPodcasts’ “Separation Anxiety With Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.”

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star said that other people tend to ask them about their hopes for having children together and that they don’t really discuss it themselves.

“I don’t feel like we’ve ever had a one-on-one private conversation about having children,” Marcus Jordan said.

“It’s one of those things that time will tell,” Pippen chimed in. She added that she feels “fulfilled” having four children, ages 14 to 22, with her ex, retired basketball star Scottie Pippen, and that it would be up to her boyfriend to decide whether he wants to have kids with her.

“I think that’s something that goes unsaid with dating and having an age gap,” Marcus Jordan, 32, said about his relationship with Larsa Pippen, who’s 48.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan on May 7 in Miami.

Pippen married the NBA star in 1997 and they divorced in 2021. Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, who were a storied NBA duo during the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s, have both publicly addressed their strained relationship in recent years.

Marcus Jordan and the reality TV star made their relationship Instagram official in January. Their romance caused quite stir on social media given their ties to the two Hall of Famers.

In February, Larsa Pippen defended their relationship during an appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show,” saying that she didn’t know Marcus Jordan when he was younger — despite what people on social media have speculated.

“We literally just met at a party four years ago,” she said.

Pippen didn’t totally shoot down the idea of wanting more kids; she told Marcus Jordan on Tuesday’s episode of their podcast that she would be “open to having maybe one more child.”

