In Quirky PSA, Lea DeLaria Says She’s Not Che Diaz In 'And Just Like That'

Lea DeLaria reminded fans this week that she would very much like to be excluded from the “And Just Like That...” narrative.

The actor, singer and comedian made that point clear in a quirky video on her TikTok and Instagram pages that she described as a “public service announcement.”

“Just want to put it out there: I’m not Che Diaz,” she says in the clip. “Thank you for your time.”

Che Diaz is the most buzzed-about new character to appear on “And Just Like That...,” HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival series that premiered in December. Played by Sara Ramírez, Che is a queer and nonbinary comedian who co-hosts the podcast “X, Y and Me” with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

Some viewers have pointed out that DeLaria, best known for her portrayal of Carrie “Big Boo” Black on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” has a look that is similar to Che’s. DeLaria is also a popular fixture on the stand-up comedy circuit, much like the fictional character.

Though the video was likely meant to be tongue-in-cheek, DeLaria may have been wise to publicly distance herself from Che. In recent weeks, the character has divided many “Sex and the City” fans after beginning an affair with Miranda Hobbes (played by Cynthia Nixon).

Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) in HBO Max's "And Just Like That..." Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

The backlash reached fever pitch in last week’s episode, “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” in which Miranda split from her longtime husband, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), in hopes of pursuing a more committed relationship with Che.

“There is no exaggerating how insufferable this character is,” Kevin Fallon wrote in The Daily Beast. “To call them unwatchable is not hyperbole.”

Meredith Blake of the Los Angeles Times offered a more defensive take, applauding the writers of “And Just Like That...” for introducing a character who adds “some much-need sartorial diversity to a show known for its super-femme styles.”

Whether true love is in the cards for Che and Miranda remains to be seen. But one thing’s for certain: DeLaria will be steering clear.