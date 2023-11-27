Adam Sandler's New Animated Musical Is The Top Movie On Netflix

“Leo” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The new animated musical comedy stars Adam Sandler as a tuatara named Leo, a fifth grade class pet at a Florida school. Bill Burr plays his friend and fellow class pet, a turtle named Squirtle, while other characters are voiced by Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider and Sandler’s daughters Sadie and Sunny.
The movie premiered on Netflix on Nov. 21 after a preview at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June, and reviews have been generally positive.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
“The Polar Express” is the second most popular movie on Hulu at the moment.
Based on the classic 1985 children’s book, this 2004 Christmas fantasy film tells the story of a young boy who boards a train to the North Pole to visit Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Tom Hanks stars in multiple roles through live action and motion capture computer animation.
Another Christmas favorite is trending on Max. Released in 1989, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is the third installment in the comedy film series written by John Hughes.
Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo reprise their roles as suburban Chicago couple Clark and Ellen Griswold as they host family for the holidays.
Continuing the holiday theme, “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is the top movie on Apple TV+.
This variety show special features the “Ted Lasso” star performing holiday musical numbers with guests like Sam Ryder, Luke Evans and Leslie Odom Jr. Expect appearances from castmates like Phil Dunster, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis as well.
“Bye Bye Barry” is a new documentary on Amazon Prime Video about the life and career of former NFL running back Barry Sanders.
The movie was released on Nov. 21 and examines his unexpected and controversial decision to retire from professional football in 1999 at the age of 31. Reviews from critics have been mostly positive thus far.
