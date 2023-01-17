What's Hot

Maren Morris Offers Teary Apology For Country Music's Lack Of LGBTQ Inclusion

See Marisa Abela Transform Into Amy Winehouse For Upcoming Biopic

London Police Officer Admits Multiple Counts Of Rape

Twitter Sued Over Data Breach After Hack Site Claims 200 Million Compromised Accounts

Greta Thunberg Removed By Police From German Anti-Coal Protest

Adam Schiff Says Biden Documents May Have Risked U.S. National Security

Biden Slams GOP Efforts To Silence Discussions Of Systemic Racism

Elon Musk's Next Drama: A Trial Over His Tweets About Tesla

People Say I'm A Grief Expert, But When My Friend's Husband Died, I Did Something I Deeply Regret

New York Democrats Demand GOP Leaders Tell What They Knew About George Santos' Lies

Dem Senator 'Concerned' GOP Will Use Biden Classified Docs To Create Chaos

Flight Data, Voice Recorders Retrieved From Nepal Crash Site

Entertainment the daily showleslie jones

Leslie Jones Burns 'Melting Candle' Mitch McConnell In 'Daily Show' Takedown

The "Daily Show" guest host had scorching assessments of McConnell, Rep. Lauren Boebert and other politicians.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The Daily Show” is back with its first guest host Leslie Jones and she isn’t holding back.

In a teaser skit for Tuesday’s episode, the “Saturday Night Live” alum was quizzed by “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. on a bunch of “white folks in politics” that she’d need to know for her hosting gig.

They started with a picture of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

″Oh god. Death. A melting candle. Someone that is dying right in front of me,” Jones said.

“That’s actually correct,” Wood Jr. said. “Also Mitch McConnell.”

Next up, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

“She looks like she speaks to the manager a lot,” Jones said.

Jones is the first in a lineup of weekly guest hosts for the Comedy Central show, following the departure of former host Trevor Noah in December. The network said it won’t name a new permanent host until fall.

Check out the bit below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community