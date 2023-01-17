Leslie Jones Burns 'Melting Candle' Mitch McConnell In 'Daily Show' Takedown

“The Daily Show” is back with its first guest host Leslie Jones and she isn’t holding back.

In a teaser skit for Tuesday’s episode, the “Saturday Night Live” alum was quizzed by “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. on a bunch of “white folks in politics” that she’d need to know for her hosting gig.

They started with a picture of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

″Oh god. Death. A melting candle. Someone that is dying right in front of me,” Jones said.

“That’s actually correct,” Wood Jr. said. “Also Mitch McConnell.”

Next up, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

“She looks like she speaks to the manager a lot,” Jones said.

Jones is the first in a lineup of weekly guest hosts for the Comedy Central show, following the departure of former host Trevor Noah in December. The network said it won’t name a new permanent host until fall.

Check out the bit below.