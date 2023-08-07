“The Lincoln Lawyer” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The second season of the legal drama was released in two parts on July 6 and Aug. 3 and draws from the fourth book in Michael Connelly’s bestselling series of novels. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell and Becki Newton, “The Lincoln Lawyer” follows an attorney who conducts his work from the back of a Lincoln vehicle driven by a chauffeur.

Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on the show ― are on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

Netflix "The Lincoln Lawyer" on Netflix.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” is just one of three legal shows trending on Netflix right now. One is “Fisk” ― an Australian workplace comedy that centers around a high-powered lawyer who must take a job at a low-rent suburban firm after her previous life implodes.

The other is the USA legal drama “Suits,” which originally ran from 2011 until 2019 and gave Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, her best-known role as an actor. The show joined Netflix on June 17 and has consistently dominated the ranking ever since.

Read on for the full top 10 list

