Little Richard Dies At 87

Rock ’n’ roll star Little Richard has died at the age of 87, the musician’s son Danny Penniman confirmed to Rolling Stone on Saturday.

The cause of death is unknown, Penniman told the magazine.

Little Richard was born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, in 1932.

The artist famed for his flamboyant style and inimitable singing enjoyed a series of hit songs in the 1950s ― from “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally” to “Good Golly Miss Molly.”

