Lizzo Apologizes For Accusing Postmates Driver Of Stealing Her Food

Lizzo already knew “Truth Hurts,” but she’s also learning the risks of getting hangry.

The hip-hop sensation is apologizing after she went to Twitter to accuse a Postmates driver ― incorrectly, as it happens ― of stealing her food.

In a now-deleted tweet on Monday, the 31-year-old rapper angrily called out the food delivery app and the driver who was supposed to drop off a meal:

Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. she lucky I don’t fight no more.

Postmates quickly responded on Twitter asking for more info.

Hi! We're sorry to hear you've had a less than satisfactory experience on our app. Would you mind DM'ing the email address linked to your account, so we can look further into this for you? — Postmates Support (@Postmates_Help) September 17, 2019

A company spokesperson told Page Six that the delivery person did show up and waited five minutes, but wasn’t able to reach Lizzo so she moved on.

“As soon as Lizzo reached out, we looked into the matter and quickly resolved the issue. We apologize to Lizzo for any inconvenience,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

However, many Twitter users called out Lizzo for publicly shaming the driver.

Publicly shaming someone in the service industry (esp. when you’re wealthy) is worse than stealing food. — Emma Holder (@emmaholder) September 17, 2019

this has such "can i speak to the manager" energy lmao — thot chocolate (@shreyabasu003) September 17, 2019

i get this shit is frustrating @lizzo, but the solution shouldn’t be to use your followers to attack someone and probably get them fired. it’s really not worth all that when she’s just tryna make a living. maybe she gave the food to the wrong person, happens all the time — adam (@xoldmoney) September 17, 2019

By Tuesday, Lizzo had seen the error of her ways and apologized for the hangry response: “I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”

I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door. 🥺 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 17, 2019