Entertainment
Lizzo Shares Emotional Reaction To Sweet Message From Legendary Flute Player James Galway

“Merry Christmas, Lizzo, from your number one fan!”
Hilary Hanson

Lizzo appeared emotionally overwhelmed after a Christmas message from an internationally renowned flute player.

James Galway, who has been nicknamed “The Man With The Golden Flute,” recorded a video for the pop star showing him playing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” surrounded by holiday decor.

“Merry Christmas, Lizzo, from your number-one fan!” Galway, 83, said in the clip, which Lizzo posted Sunday on her Instagram Stories.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images and Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Lizzo is a classically trained flute player and often incorporates the wind instrument into her performances. During a show earlier this year, she briefly played a 200-year-old crystal flute that previously belonged to U.S. President James Madison. She also gave a longer performance with the instrument inside the Library of Congress’ Great Hall.

And she was clearly moved by Galway’s message.

“YALL ― SIR James Galway wished ME a merry Christmas,” she captioned the video from the Irish virtuoso.

Celebrated flute player James Galway wished Lizzo a Merry Christmas and called himself her "number one fan."
Instagram/Lizzo/James Galway

A follow-up video showed Lizzo fighting back tears and asking, “Is that fucking James Galway?”

This isn’t the first time Galway has shown his enthusiasm for Lizzo. In early 2020, he tweeted a video saying he was a “real fan” and invited Lizzo to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with him in New York, though it wasn’t immediately clear if she ever saw the invitation.

