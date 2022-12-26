Lizzo appeared emotionally overwhelmed after a Christmas message from an internationally renowned flute player.
James Galway, who has been nicknamed “The Man With The Golden Flute,” recorded a video for the pop star showing him playing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” surrounded by holiday decor.
“Merry Christmas, Lizzo, from your number-one fan!” Galway, 83, said in the clip, which Lizzo posted Sunday on her Instagram Stories.
Lizzo is a classically trained flute player and often incorporates the wind instrument into her performances. During a show earlier this year, she briefly played a 200-year-old crystal flute that previously belonged to U.S. President James Madison. She also gave a longer performance with the instrument inside the Library of Congress’ Great Hall.
And she was clearly moved by Galway’s message.
“YALL ― SIR James Galway wished ME a merry Christmas,” she captioned the video from the Irish virtuoso.
A follow-up video showed Lizzo fighting back tears and asking, “Is that fucking James Galway?”
This isn’t the first time Galway has shown his enthusiasm for Lizzo. In early 2020, he tweeted a video saying he was a “real fan” and invited Lizzo to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with him in New York, though it wasn’t immediately clear if she ever saw the invitation.