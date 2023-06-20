Lost Titanic Submarine Live Updates: Search Underway For Missing Tourists

A search continued Tuesday for a five-person submarine that went missing Sunday morning while ferrying tourists to view the sunken wreckage of the Titanic off the coast of southeast Canada.
Wealthy British adventurer Hamish Harding, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman are on board. The two others believed to be on board are French Navy veteran PH Nargeolet, who would be driving the vessel, and Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of watercraft operator OceanGate Expeditions.
The U.S. Coast Guard, who is leading the search, said Monday the vessel would have contained 96 hours’ worth of oxygen.
Coast Guard Says It Has An Idea Of Where Vessel Was Operating
Rear Adm. John Mauger, who is leading the U.S. Coast Guard’s search for the submersible, told NBC News on Tuesday that the Coast Guard has an idea of where the vessel was operating at the time of its disappearance and have narrowed down areas to search.
“We do have an understanding of where the vessel, the submersible was operating and so we’re prioritizing search in those areas,” he said.
Mauger added that OceanGate Expeditions is leading the underwater search, reasoning that “they know that site better than anybody else.”
He did not say that he’s optimistic about finding the missing submersible when asked, instead saying that the group is using all resources available in its search efforts.
“The thoughts of the crew members and their families really drive our crews forward,” he said.
Oceanologist Says Crew Sent Out 'Emergency Ping'
Simon Boxal, an oceanologist who teaches at the University of Southampton, said the crew aboard the missing vessel sent out an "emergency ping."
“This is second-hand knowledge but my understanding is that they have received a signal from the submarine," Boxal told PA News, according to The Independent.
Boxal added he didn't know the timing of when the signal went out.
"I don’t know if that is automatically generated or generated by people on board," he said.
Writer Says He Had To Sign Waiver Mentioning Death '3 Times' Before Trip
Mike Reiss, a New York-based writer and producer, on Tuesday told "BBC Breakfast" he had to sign a lengthy waiver before boarding the submersible to view the Titanic wreckage last year.
"You sign a massive waiver that lists one way after another that you could die on the trip," Reiss said. "They mention death three times on page one."
You can listen to the full segment below:
We'll have live updates all day Tuesday as the search continues for a missing submarine carrying tourists to view the wreckage of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. Check back for more.