Lost Titanic Submarine Live Updates: Search Underway For Missing Tourists

Coast Guard Says It Has An Idea Of Where Vessel Was Operating

Rear Adm. John Mauger, who is leading the U.S. Coast Guard’s search for the submersible, told NBC News on Tuesday that the Coast Guard has an idea of where the vessel was operating at the time of its disappearance and have narrowed down areas to search.



“We do have an understanding of where the vessel, the submersible was operating and so we’re prioritizing search in those areas,” he said.



Mauger added that OceanGate Expeditions is leading the underwater search, reasoning that “they know that site better than anybody else.”



He did not say that he’s optimistic about finding the missing submersible when asked, instead saying that the group is using all resources available in its search efforts.



“The thoughts of the crew members and their families really drive our crews forward,” he said.