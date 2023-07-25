Madison Beer Calls Out Internet Troll Who Said She’s ‘Getting Fatter’

Madison Beer recently called about a social media troll who commented on one of her posts about her body's appearance. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Madison Beer put an internet troll in his place who told her to lose weight because she was “getting fatter,” and her fans couldn’t be more proud.

The “Baby” crooner dished out a spicy comeback to the criticizer who left an unsolicited comment on her Instagram page after she posted several photos of herself sporting a short white dress Sunday.

Advertisement

“Hey madison i’ve noticed that ur legs and arms are getting fatter,” the comment read. “Please do some cardio because we men only like skinny girls. Ur face is already perfect, but please we love a thin-waisted girl.”

Quickly clapping back, Beer replied: “i wouldn’t touch you with a 10 ten foot pole if you paid me a million dollars,” per a screenshot captured by Pop Base.

Beer, 24, had the last laugh as the chastiser apparently removed his comment, but not before her fans could swoop in to roast him.

“Well I just came here to say that man looks like a foot and u are perfect,” one fan commented.

“Can’t believe some dudes feel they have the right to comment on someone else’s appearance,” another user wrote.

Advertisement

“Madison beer you are gorgeous no matter what,” said another.

Madison’s response comes three years after the singer got candid about a “traumatizing experience” she faced after her intimate images were shared online without consent.

After the incident, she called out social media users, asking them to stop “shaming women” for “exploring [their] sexuality.”

“you should not feel shame,” she tweeted to herself in March 2020. “you were exploring your sexuality, you were learning. you should not feel like you did something wrong. shame on those who betrayed your trust & SHAME ON THOSE WHO SHAMED YOU.”