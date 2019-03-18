Honey Boo Boo's Mother, Mama June, Arrested On Drug Possession Charges

This story is a lot less honey and a whole lot more boo.

June Shannon, best known as the mother of TLC star Honey Boo Boo, was arrested on drug possession charges in Alabama.

A representative of the District Attorney’s Office of Macon County, Alabama, told People that Mama June, as she is also called, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The 39-year-old Shannon was arrested at a gas station alongside her boyfriend, Geno Doak, who was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, in addition to domestic violence or harassment.

According to TMZ, police found a needle on the driver’s-side floorboard, a glass pipe with white residue inside Shannon’s pocket and a green pill bottle containing a white controlled substance in the glove compartment. She told the police that the white substance was crack cocaine.

Shannon and her daughter Alana, aka Honey Boo Boo, have been part of the zeitgeist since 2012, when they debuted on TLC’s reality series “Toddlers & Tiaras.” Their appearance on that show led to a spin-off, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” which was canceled after Shannon’s involvement with a registered sex offender was revealed.