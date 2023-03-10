What's Hot

CrimeCrime and Justicehate crimesMaryland

Man Who Spray-Painted ‘Groomer’ On Libraries Caught With Child Porn, Police Say

Authorities became suspicious when they searched the home of Charles Sutherland and found a child-sized doll.
Sebastian Murdock

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Charles Sutherland, 31, was found to possess child pornography after his arrest for spray-painting the word "Groomer" on two libraries, police say.
Prince George Police Department

A former Maryland elementary school librarian arrested for spray-painting the word “Groomer” on two other libraries also possessed child pornography, police say.

Charles Sutherland, 31, was arrested last June and charged with multiple hate crimes for allegedly spray-painting the word “Groomer” on two public libraries in New Carrollton and Greenbelt, WTOP reported. Libraries have become recent targets among right-wing extremists who accuse librarians of being “groomers” for featuring pro-LGBTQ books and hosting book readings.

Nicholas Brown, a library spokesman for Prince George’s County, said in June that the LGBTQ community “is a particular target” in the area.

“The library will not waiver in its commitment to maintaining welcoming spaces to LGBTQ+ customers and their allies,” Brown said at the time.

Sutherland was charged with multiple hate crimes for allegedly spray-painting the word “Groomer” on two public libraries in New Carrollton and Greenbelt.
Prince George Police Department

Police searched Sutherland’s home at the time and found numerous diapers, children’s dolls, and a child-sized doll in Sutherland’s bed. Charging documents said Sutherland has no children, nieces or nephews.

Police took a laptop from Sutherland’s home, but forensic processing wasn’t completed until this January.

Sutherland, who worked as a school librarian at Northview Elementary School in Bowie, allegedly had seven files on his laptop related to child pornography, according to WUSA9.

Sutherland now faces child pornography charges along with hate crime charges and will stand trial later this year.

