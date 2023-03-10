Man Who Spray-Painted ‘Groomer’ On Libraries Caught With Child Porn, Police Say

Charles Sutherland, 31, was found to possess child pornography after his arrest for spray-painting the word "Groomer" on two libraries, police say. Prince George Police Department

A former Maryland elementary school librarian arrested for spray-painting the word “Groomer” on two other libraries also possessed child pornography, police say.

Charles Sutherland, 31, was arrested last June and charged with multiple hate crimes for allegedly spray-painting the word “Groomer” on two public libraries in New Carrollton and Greenbelt, WTOP reported. Libraries have become recent targets among right-wing extremists who accuse librarians of being “groomers” for featuring pro-LGBTQ books and hosting book readings.

Nicholas Brown, a library spokesman for Prince George’s County, said in June that the LGBTQ community “is a particular target” in the area.

“The library will not waiver in its commitment to maintaining welcoming spaces to LGBTQ+ customers and their allies,” Brown said at the time.

Police searched Sutherland’s home at the time and found numerous diapers, children’s dolls, and a child-sized doll in Sutherland’s bed. Charging documents said Sutherland has no children, nieces or nephews.

Police took a laptop from Sutherland’s home, but forensic processing wasn’t completed until this January.

Sutherland, who worked as a school librarian at Northview Elementary School in Bowie, allegedly had seven files on his laptop related to child pornography, according to WUSA9.