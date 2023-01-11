Conservative Pundit Stings GOP With Warning Over 'Poison' Marjorie Taylor Greene

Conservative pundit Mona Charen accused the GOP of normalizing far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in her latest column for The Bulwark.

Greene had, during new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) drawn-out speakership bid that finally concluded Friday, been transformed from “a blight” on the party into “one of its prominent leaders,” said Charen.

In fact, the commentator noted, McCarthy’s very first act as speaker was to pose for a photo with the conspiracy theory-spewing Georgia congresswoman.

Charen suggested Fox News’ Howard Kurtz had allowed Greene to attempt to rehabilitate her image during an interview at the weekend.

But it was just the latest in a long line of “resets,” said Charen.

Greene “has a disordered personality” and is “drawn to hatred as a moth to a flame,” she wrote.